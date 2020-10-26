The Miz Becomes New Mr. Money In The Bank Thanks To A Surprising Assist

WWE has a brand new Mr. Money In The Bank, as The Miz managed to walk away from WWE Hell In A Cell with one of WWE’s richest prizes.

After months of chasing after Otis and trying to take the Money In The Bank contract, The Miz finally got exactly what he wanted. That’s right, The Miz is now Mr. Money In The Bank, earning the briefcase for the second time in his career thanks to a big assist on the outside.

But that didn’t come from his tag team partner, John Morrison. No, it came from a shocking betrayal of friendship by Tucker himself! Otis’ former Heavy Machinery partner cost him the match by smashing Otis in the head with the briefcase, gifting Miz the victory.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1320520781747683329?s=20

After the match, Tucker spoke with Kayla Braxton where he said that they were supposed to be a team but he was the workhorse and carried the load. He put Otis first every time, making sure Otis always had the spotlight, but the truth is that Otis can’t function without him.