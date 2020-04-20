The Miz Believes Having No Audience Makes Him A Better Performer

The Miz recently appeared on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast where he discussed what it is like wrestling with no audience at the moment.

The Miz likened wrestling to no audience to competing in Japan, where the fans are notorious for being quiet and treating the action like a true sport.

“You’ve got to find a different way, I guess, to get the adrenaline and to utilize it. It reminds me almost like I’ve used it like almost a Japanese crowd,” Miz began. “You know that in the Japanese audience they’re watching and they’re invested in everything you do. So in my mind, I’m just picturing the people at home being invested in everything that we’re doing. So every little maneuver counts. So it’s actually making me a better performer in the ring for sure.”

Miz then went on to say it is pushing everyone in the company to be more creative and think outside of the box to make the product entertaining.

He continued, “Yeah. I mean, there’s no doubt that everybody in WWE is pushing harder when they’re in the ring now. I think it’s going to translate when whenever the time comes that we can have an audience back, because everything that I feel like we do in WWE, that’s different. That takes us out of the box. We utilize it and say, you know what? What did we learn from this and how we use it when we’re back to normal?”

Speaking of creativity, the recent cinematic matches in WWE have certainly shown plenty of that and Miz gave his thoughts on those bouts and the style of them.

“WrestleMania was the most talked about, most watched on social media more than any other WrestleMania in history. So the fans are really getting involved with it and it’s allowing us to do different types of matches,” Miz said. “Like if you saw the Firefly Fun House with John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt, The Fiend, it was one of the coolest matches I’ve ever seen. And I’ve seen it all. I felt like but that was so different, so unique. And it utilized Bray Wyatt and The Fiend in such a way and it showcased what exactly John Cena could do. It showcased kind of what Cena was before and what he is now. And I think it opened up a whole new world of what WWE could do. Then you watch the Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker, which was kind of the same, but way different. That was the same in that they used a kind of cinematic feel towards it. But man, it was just so interesting to watch and I just love that.”

Of course, The Miz is now a former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion following the latest episode of the blue brand. He was pinned by Big E in a triple threat match for the titles, dropping them to New Day despite his partner, John Morrison winning his triple threat ladder match at WWE WrestleMania 36.

