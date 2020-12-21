The Miz Cashes In Money In The Bank Briefcase At WWE TLC

For the second time in his career, The Miz cashed in a Money in the Bank briefcase at this Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. However, unlike his first cash-in attempt more than a decade ago, the sequel didn’t exactly go his way.

The so-called “A-List” Superstar joined a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match in progress between incumbent champion Drew McIntyre and number one contender AJ Styles, effectively making the bout a triple threat.

We’ve seen this strategy applied just once before, albeit effectively, when Seth Rollins shocked the world and stole the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in the middle of their WrestleMania 31 main event.

It looked like The Miz had a clear path to the title, hanging high above the ring, after he took out both McIntyre and Styles with a big assist from his friend and tag team partner John Morrison. He cashed in the contract, climbed the ladder, only to be scooped up like an infant by the giant known as Omos and dumped through a table outside of the ring.

The match really could have gone in any direction. Omos slowly chased JoMo out of the building while McIntyre did his best to avoid a two-on-one assault after more than 35 minutes of brutal action. After soaking up multiple Phenomenal Forearms, McIntyre delivered one final Claymore Kick to the Miz, before ascending a ladder and retaining his title.