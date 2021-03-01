The Miz Discusses His Famous Talking Smack Segment With Daniel Bryan

The Miz recently appeared on the Oral Sessions podcast where he spoke in-depth about his famous Talking Smack moment.

He spoke in detail about the segment, admitting that it was a bad day for him in general, and he pitched for him to unleash all his frustrations onto Daniel Bryan.

“It was a bad day for me,” he began. “So, I had the Intercontinental title, and I just got drafted to SmackDown, and that night I wasn’t on the show. I really wanted to make the Intercontinental Championship relevant again. I wanted to make it as big as it was when I saw it in the ’80s. It was literally the workhorse title, and I wanted to get it back to that. “And then you walk into TV, and they said, ‘Ah, yeah, you’re not needed. We’re going to be on the dark match tonight.’ I was like, ‘You’re kidding, right?’ I hold this title. This title has been held by all of my heroes, and I’m trying to do something here but you’re not allowing me to do it. They were like, ‘Well, we’re introducing two new titles tonight on SmackDown, so we have too much going on.’ I was so angry that I went up to Road Dogg, and I said, ‘Put me on Talking Smack.’ He goes, ‘Why?’ I was like, ‘Daniel Bryan is the general manager. I’m going to unleash it all on him.’ They were like, ‘Cool.’”

The Miz also praised Daniel Bryan for his work in that segment, claiming that Bryan did a great job of getting under his skin.

“So, we went on Talking Smack, and he called me a coward. But when Daniel Bryan called me it, it was different than when someone [says] it on a promo. There was something was underneath it,” he continued. “I knew what it was, and I knew where he was going with it. It infuriated me because I was still able to do what I wanted to, and he wasn’t. I’m in there doing this day in and day out, and you’re not.