The Miz Discusses When He Will Retire & Hilarious Backstage Nickname He Has

The Miz appeared on the NotSam Wrestling Podcast recently and he discussed what his retirement plans are from professional wrestling.

Miz has been involved in WWE for 15 years now, making him a veteran of the WWE locker room. But at the moment, he doesn’t have any desire to call it a day, although he knows when the right time to retire will be.

“You want to retire right at your popularity. Right when your popularity hits max and that’s when people miss you the most. People will start chanting your name and be like, ‘Yeah! We want him back!’ If you just leave randomly when you’re in the middle of stuff, people are like, ‘Oh, that’s okay, that’s alright!’ You always want to leave on a high,” said Miz. “Me, I will whenever… I don’t look at time. I just look at whenever it stops being fun. Honestly, I’m having the most fun I’ve ever had. I get to be with John Morrison. I come home to my wife. I get to film Miz & Mrs., I did Cannonball, we have a new production company MadRoe Productions. We’re working on new shows, selling them right now, and everything is looking really in a positive direction. We have a couple of pitches about a game show that Maryse and I have that people are really excited about.”

The Miz also shared a hilarious nickname that he has been given to him backstage within the locker room, where he is known as ‘Missionary Mike.’