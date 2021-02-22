The Miz Pins Drew McIntyre To Become New WWE Champion

The Miz is a two-time WWE Champion.

Let me rephrase that. We are less than two months away from WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium, the first time that potentially tens of thousands of wrestling fans will gather in the same place since the onset of a global pandemic, and The Miz is currently the reigning, defending WWE Champion.

The self-proclaimed “A-List” Superstar and charismatic host of MizTV picked his perfect moment to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcast tonight at WWE’s annual Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Miz pinned a vulnerable Drew McIntyre after delivering the Skull Crushing Finale. Not only did McIntyre win the Elimination Chamber match, but the Scottish juggernaut received a nasty beatdown at the hands of a pissed of Bobby Lashley afterwards.

This is Miz’s first reign with the WWE Championship since his run in 2011, which included a successful defense against John Cena at WrestleMania XXVII. Ironically, that show also featured Edge in a world championship match, and John Morrison working an angle with a celebrity guest.

My, how things have changed.