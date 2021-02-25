The Miz On Becoming WWE Champion: ” I Didn’t Want To Be A One-Hit-Wonder”

The Miz has recently reflected on becoming WWE Champion for the second time in his career and what that means to him.

The Miz cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase at WWE Elimination Chamber to defeat Drew McIntyre, winning the WWE Championship once again, 10 years after his first reign.

When speaking to CBS Sports, The Miz spoke about what being trusted in this position means to him, and how he is a different performer to the man who held the title in the past.

“It feels like a perfect storm that ended up with me with the WWE championship,” Mizanin said. “Any time that you can be the guy that is trusted to hold the most coveted title in WWE and be the face of the company, that just means the world to us. That’s what we fight for. That’s why we are here each and every week. Granted, we’re here to entertain our audience, but we have goals. My goal was always to get the WWE championship back. I didn’t want to be a one-hit-wonder. I wanted the title again, and I wanted to showcase what I can do as a WWE champion. Now, here I sit before you as that person. “Now, I have the confidence. I had confidence 10 years ago, but the knowledge I’ve learned through my failures — I always say my failures taught me more than all of my successes. Through all my failures and successes, I’ve been able to learn and absorb what I needed to get back to where I am today. Now, I am happy, confident, ready and well-prepared. I just want to make sure that everybody knows that every time Raw comes on the air, it is the most must-see show and that things are happening and there are times you won’t know what is happening, but you want to see what happens next. That’s what makes a great show awesome.”

The Miz will be undergoing his first major test as WWE Champion next week on WWE Raw, as he defends the title against Bobby Lashley.