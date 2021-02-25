WWE
The Miz On Becoming WWE Champion: ” I Didn’t Want To Be A One-Hit-Wonder”
The Miz has recently reflected on becoming WWE Champion for the second time in his career and what that means to him.
The Miz cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase at WWE Elimination Chamber to defeat Drew McIntyre, winning the WWE Championship once again, 10 years after his first reign.
When speaking to CBS Sports, The Miz spoke about what being trusted in this position means to him, and how he is a different performer to the man who held the title in the past.
“It feels like a perfect storm that ended up with me with the WWE championship,” Mizanin said. “Any time that you can be the guy that is trusted to hold the most coveted title in WWE and be the face of the company, that just means the world to us. That’s what we fight for. That’s why we are here each and every week. Granted, we’re here to entertain our audience, but we have goals. My goal was always to get the WWE championship back. I didn’t want to be a one-hit-wonder. I wanted the title again, and I wanted to showcase what I can do as a WWE champion. Now, here I sit before you as that person.
“Now, I have the confidence. I had confidence 10 years ago, but the knowledge I’ve learned through my failures — I always say my failures taught me more than all of my successes. Through all my failures and successes, I’ve been able to learn and absorb what I needed to get back to where I am today. Now, I am happy, confident, ready and well-prepared. I just want to make sure that everybody knows that every time Raw comes on the air, it is the most must-see show and that things are happening and there are times you won’t know what is happening, but you want to see what happens next. That’s what makes a great show awesome.”
The Miz will be undergoing his first major test as WWE Champion next week on WWE Raw, as he defends the title against Bobby Lashley.
Cesaro Reveals What He’d Like To Do At WWE WrestleMania 37
Cesaro is currently enjoying a great push in WWE at the moment, and he’s spoken about his ideal WWE WrestleMania 37 match.
The Swiss Cyborg is a big part of the WWE SmackDown product heading into WWE WrestleMania 37, which will be a two-night event on April 10th/11th. During his recent appearance on WWE’s After The Bell, Cesaro spoke about the event and what he’d ideally like to be doing.
“So, to me, I would love to… a singles match at WrestleMania would mean a really lot to me. Here’s the thing, though, the locker room is full of people that I would love to have a match with. The thing is to have a match people are invested (in). Me and Seth Rollins started doing something on SmackDown, so maybe there’s something there. I always (have), in my back pocket, the best of seven between me and Sheamus, that hasn’t been decided. That’s still one that will be out there. You know, for example, Big E for the IC title, Shinsuke… a bunch… Roman is spoken for, oh Miz, he’s defending (his title) against Bobby (Lashley). We have to wait and see what happens there. So, to me, I would love to have a singles match at WrestleMania and have a good buildup and story. I feel this year it’s a big possibility.”
“I’m extremely excited for that night – two nights, at the Raymond James stadium. I think we’re going to have fans back – that’s the plan – that’s a big deal because I feel I created some momentum for me going into WrestleMania and – as sad as I am that I didn’t win at Elimination Chamber – you know when I win a world title or Universal title, I would want the WWE Universe to be there, all my fans to be there to share that moment.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcriptions)
Lana Discusses Improving In The Ring & Her Obsession With Training
Lana has spoken with The Independent about her hard work to improve inside the ring and her obsession with training.
Lana debuted in the ring back in 2015, and since that point, she has had a rollercoaster career filled with ups and downs, and she reflected on how she’s been pushing for the opportunity to work since before it actually happened.
“I have been trying to get this opportunity way before [it happened]. I was training at live events or maybe working at live events but not being able to get that spot on television. Now I’ve been given that opportunity and am trying to make the most of it and trying to run with it. I believe that luck is when opportunity meets those that are prepared. So I was constantly coming in early, training at live events and not seeing television, hoping that one day, I would get that opportunity and that, when I do, I’m as prepared as I can be.
“The cool thing for me is that I can take the WWE Universe with me on my journey… it’s really wild, my very first match in my entire life happened at Wrestlemania, it happened in front of you. WWE wouldn’t allow me to have a match before Wrestlemania, so [it was] in front of 101,000 people.”
Lana then spoke about how she became obsessed with training to wrestle and how she takes all opportunities that WWE is providing her with.
“I’ve always wanted to be an in-ring competitor, from the very beginning,” she went on to say. “I’ve always been drawn to things that are a lot more physical, so even when I danced and was a professional ballerina, I became obsessed with break dancing, because there was only one girl and ten guys as it was a lot more athletic and hard-hitting. When I got the opportunity to start training [to wrestle], I was obsessed with it, but WWE had a different route for me.
“At the end of the day this is a television show and we’re characters, so I was very fortunate to be The Ravishing Russian with Rusev. I take all opportunities as that’s really important for longevity in WWE – as people we evolve and change so as characters we should evolve and change.”
Currently, Lana is enjoying a run in the women’s tag team division, working alongside Naomi, with the duo defeating Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke on the recent edition on WWE Raw.
MSK’s NXT Tag Team Title Match Likely Postponed
MSK were set to receive their NXT Tag Team Championship match against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch on March 3. Unfortunately, it looks like the match will be postponed.
The Grizzled Young Veterans attacked Nash Carter and Wes Lee to the point of “breaking” Lee’s hand. Zack Gibson and James Drake announced later that they are facing a hefty fine due to the assault.
WHAT IS THE MEANING OF THIS?! #WWENXT @NashCarterWWE @WesLee_WWE @ZackGibson01 @JamesDrake_GYT pic.twitter.com/o1pVgUcZya
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 25, 2021
GYV comes bearing news:
1. @WesLee_WWE has broken his hand.
2. @JamesDrake_GYT & @ZackGibson01 have to pay a pretty hefty fine for it.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/LgqKh7z8f8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 25, 2021
WWE continues to promote Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the Women’s Tag Team Championship, however nothing more was mentioned regarding MSK’s title shot.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.
