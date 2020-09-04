The Miz On Roman Reigns’ Return & Being Ready For Another Main Event Run

The Miz recently spoke with Awards Watch where he commented on Roman Reigns making his return to the company at WWE SummerSlam.

“‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns. Not only that, but he won the Universal Championship and now he has Paul Heyman in his pocket. He is the most dangerous Superstar in all of WWE now. If you didn’t believe he had it before, which I did believe, I’ve always believed he had it … but if you didn’t believe, now with Heyman in his pocket … you are going to believe. Cause Heyman will make you believe.”

The Miz discussed how he would like to be in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 37.

“Cleveland is my hometown, but LA is where I live, and so I consider that home as well. So, to be in my backyard, to not be the main event of WrestleMania, will be a huge disappointment on my behalf. Now I look at the card and I look at who just came back.”

He then went on to further discuss getting back to the main event scene and how he needs to get more serious about it.

“I need to take my own advice and start getting more serious. Getting more elevated inside the WWE ring to where people will view me as a viable opponent for someone like Roman Reigns as Universal champion with Paul Heyman by his side. I know what I need to do now.”

