The Miz Regains WWE Money In The Bank Contract

Despite losing to Gran Metalik on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw, The Miz is once again Mr. Money in the Bank.

WWE official Adam Pearce informed The Miz backstage that due to the technicality of John Morrison “cashing in” the briefcase at WWE TLC, The Miz has been allowed to regain the contract.

The Miz now has until approximately May 10, 2021, to cash-in for a guaranteed World Title match.

He originally acquired the briefcase by defeating Otis at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in October. John Morrison, on Miz’s behalf, cashed-in at TLC during the WWE Championship TLC match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles.

McIntyre will now have to keep an eye over his shoulders once again when he defends the WWE Title against Keith Lee during next Monday’s “Raw Legends Night.”