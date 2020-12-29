WWE
The Miz Regains WWE Money In The Bank Contract
Despite losing to Gran Metalik on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw, The Miz is once again Mr. Money in the Bank.
WWE official Adam Pearce informed The Miz backstage that due to the technicality of John Morrison “cashing in” the briefcase at WWE TLC, The Miz has been allowed to regain the contract.
The Miz now has until approximately May 10, 2021, to cash-in for a guaranteed World Title match.
He originally acquired the briefcase by defeating Otis at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in October. John Morrison, on Miz’s behalf, cashed-in at TLC during the WWE Championship TLC match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles.
McIntyre will now have to keep an eye over his shoulders once again when he defends the WWE Title against Keith Lee during next Monday’s “Raw Legends Night.”
Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax & Bobby Lashley Set For 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Matches
On this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw, former Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were the first to declare their spot in the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble match.
During the broadcast, Baszler defeated Dana Brooke via submission, while Charlotte Flair defeated Jax by disqualification due to Baszler’s interference. Asuka would go on to make the save for her partner, and it seems this tag team feud is far from over going into the new year.
Additionally, United States Champion Bobby Lashley has announced his participation in the men’s Royal Rumble match. With that in mind, the rumors of Lashley vs. Riddle taking place at the pay-per-view seem to be unlikely now.
Lashley joins Daniel Bryan as the only two men so far confirmed for the 30-man bout.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest WWE news leading up to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.
Drew McIntyre’s First WWE World Title Challenger Of 2021 Will Be…
Drew McIntyre will kick off 2021 with a title defense.
WWE announced tonight that the Scottish juggernaut will defend the WWE Championship next week on the January 4 edition of Monday Night Raw. His first challenger of the New Year will be none other than… Keith Lee!
Last week on Raw, McIntyre vouched for Sheamus before the two teamed up with Lee in a six-man tag team main event. While they would ultimately score the victory, the “Celtic Warrior” wasted no time afterwards, delivering a Brogue Kick to the back of the “Limitless” one’s head.
Fast-forward to tonight’s Raw opening contest, where Lee defeated Sheamus in singles competition to earn an opportunity at McIntyre’s world title.
While the champ attempted to play peacemaker before the match began, Sheamus dropped an unaware Lee with two Brogue Kicks before the bell even rang, giving him a major advantage. It ultimately did not matter, as Lee struggled back to life, delivering a gigantic Spirit Bomb for the win.
The January 4 episode is being billed as “Legends Night”. Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and many other Hall of Famers and legends are being brought in for the show.
Former WWE & NWA Champion Jazz Now Taking Bookings For 2021 Retirement Tour
Former WWF Women’s Champion and NWA Women’s World Champion Jazz has announced that she is now taking bookings for a retirement tour to take place in 2021.
Jazz had previously announced plans for a retirement tour in 2020 but with much of the independent wrestling world shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, one never materialized.
She is currently teaming with Jordynne Grace in a tournament to crown new Knockouts Tag Team Champions. The two will battle Havok and Nevaeh in the semifinal round next week when IMPACT Wrestling returns to regular programing.
Jazz got her start wrestling for ECW before making the jump to WWF at the turn of the century. She defeated Trish Stratus to win the women’s title shortly after debuting, and successfully defended the belt against both Stratus and Lita at WrestleMania X-8. She was consistently in the title picture throughout her four years there.
Well what better time then now to kick off 2021 with bang.
Now Excepting Bookings for retirement tour..
— Jazz “Female Fighting Phenom” (@Phenom_Jazz) December 28, 2020
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
