The Miz Wins Dual-Brand Battle Royal For Team Raw At WWE Survivor Series

The Miz won a dual-brand battle royal tonight at WWE Survivor Series, which means two things: Monday Night Raw has the upper hand in the battle for brand supremacy, and we’ll never hear the end of it.

The Money in the Bank holder outsmarted a game Dominik Mysterio for the final elimination, after Dominik believed he had won the match and proceeded to celebrate a bit too early. A literal rookie mistake.

A few minutes prior, The Miz was clotheslined over the top rope, but rolled about half his body back under the ropes before being dropkicked to the floor by Big Dom. The ringside referees all agreed that the A-Lister was still legal as he had technically cleared himself before being dropkicked under the bottom rope.

There were a lot of different stories told throughout the pre-show battle royal, as basically everyone not booked on the Survivor Series main card participated in the bout.

The Hurt Business did an impressive amount of damage, beating the hell out of about half the field before being slowly picked apart one-by-one over the course of the match. Ricochet at one point hit Cedric Alexander with a nasty-looking half and half suplex on the edge of the ring to eliminate him.

The match also saw a tantalizing lucha exchange between Kalisto and Rey Mysterio that left us wanting more, a struggle between cousins Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, and some remarkable performances from guys like Chad Gable and the aforementioned Dom Mysterio, who both made it to the final four, along with the “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy.

