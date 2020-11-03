The Miz’s First Attempt To Cash In Money In The Bank Briefcase Thwarted

In one night, The Miz made more of an attempt to utilize the Money in the Bank briefcase than its previous holder, Otis, did in five months holding it.

WWE Champion Randy Orton kicked off tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw to declare himself better than every so-called “GOAT”, including the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels.

Alexa Bliss also made her presence felt, teasing the arrival of Bray Wyatt’s demonic alter ego, The Fiend. Instead, an irate Drew McIntyre made good on his promise to attack Orton every single time they’re in the same building, dropping the “Legend Killer” with a surprise Claymore Kick.

The Miz, accompanied by his tag team partner and walking hype machine John Morrison, sprinted to the ring hoping to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase on a clearly unconscious champion. McIntyre refused to allow this, attacking Miz before claiming that no one else will become WWE Champion while he is still standing.

