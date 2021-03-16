The New Day captured the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships this week, and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods hit back at their critics.

The duo defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to capture their eleventh Tag Team Titles, and after their match, Kofi Kingston sent a message to anyone who claims they’re tired of seeing them with the titles.

“We told a lot of people what was going to happen. A lot of people are upset right now. ‘Oh, we’re tired of seeing New Day as champions’. Don’t be mad at us, be mad at Shelton and Cedric for not being able to keep the championships. “Be mad at all your favorite tag teams for not being able to step up against your boys. Don’t be mad at us, we’re just doing our jobs. All we do is go out and entertain and win championships. That’s it. Don’t be mad at us. Be mad at your favorites.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)

It didn’t take long for The New Day to get their first rivals, as AJ Styles and Omos announced that they want to become Tag Team Champions. A match was then set between the two teams for WWE WrestleMania 37, which will mark the in-ring debut of Omos.