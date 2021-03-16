Wrestling News
The New Day Hits Back At Critics Following Eleventh Tag Team Title Victory
The New Day captured the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships this week, and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods hit back at their critics.
The duo defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to capture their eleventh Tag Team Titles, and after their match, Kofi Kingston sent a message to anyone who claims they’re tired of seeing them with the titles.
“We told a lot of people what was going to happen. A lot of people are upset right now. ‘Oh, we’re tired of seeing New Day as champions’. Don’t be mad at us, be mad at Shelton and Cedric for not being able to keep the championships.
“Be mad at all your favorite tag teams for not being able to step up against your boys. Don’t be mad at us, we’re just doing our jobs. All we do is go out and entertain and win championships. That’s it. Don’t be mad at us. Be mad at your favorites.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)
It didn’t take long for The New Day to get their first rivals, as AJ Styles and Omos announced that they want to become Tag Team Champions. A match was then set between the two teams for WWE WrestleMania 37, which will mark the in-ring debut of Omos.
Impact
6-On-6 Knockouts Tag, Callihan vs. Trey & More Set For Tonight’s IMPACT
IMPACT Wrestling is officially on the road to Rebellion starting with tonight’s new episode on AXS TV and Twitch.
Following the events of Sacrifice this past Saturday, new IMPACT Tag Team Champions FinJuice will take on XXXL in a non-title bout.
The Knockouts division will be highlighted in a huge 6-on-6 tag match. Jordynne Grace, Jazz, ODB, Havok, Nevaeh, and Alisha Edwards will face Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, Susan, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, and Tenille Dashwood.
In singles action, Sami Callihan will take on Trey Miguel, plus former partners Rohit Raju and Shera will square off.
Additionally, Luster The Legend vs. Black Taurus will go down on Before The IMPACT.
TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV🇺🇸/@fightnet🇨🇦/Twitch💻!
6 vs. 6 Knockouts Tag
FinJuice vs. @THEACEYROMERO and @legendoflarryd @MahabaliShera vs. @HakimZane @TheSamiCallihan vs. @TheTreyMiguel #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/0A3PbAiroE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 16, 2021
We’ll have complete coverage of IMPACT right here at ProWrestling.com.
Wrestling News
Mustafa Ali Recalls Telling Vince McMahon He Was A Good Talker
Mustafa Ali might be well-known to fans as a great talker, but he had to work hard in order to convince the WWE Chairman that was the case.
The RETRIBUTION leader is a tremendous talker, both on the microphone and in pre-taped segments, and when speaking with TV Insider, Ali revealed he decided to record his own promos in order to show Vince McMahon what he was capable of doing.
“I can only speak of my experience with [Chairman] Vince McMahon and the creative team, but not really. You can always tell them what you’re capable of doing, or you can show them. The first time I told Vince McMahon I’m a talker, he didn’t believe I was. So I recorded my own promos. I record my own videos. It’s a lot easier to show them what you’re capable of doing than telling them. I’ve got a pretty good range in terms of saying the things I do.”
Ali had the chance to compete for the United States Championship on WWE Raw this week, but he ultimately came up short against Riddle.
Wrestling News
Eric Bischoff Believes Goldberg Still Wrestles For The Money
Eric Bischoff recently spoke to the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast where he gave his thoughts on why Goldberg continues to wrestle.
Bischoff played a huge part in Goldberg’s career during their time in WCW, and he believes that the WWE Hall Of Famer is now just wrestling for the money.
“Goldberg is doing it for the money, come on. This is not love of the business or love to get out there and perform. In my opinion, sorry Bill you and I aren’t close friends but we are friends. And if what I am saying Bill offends you then I apologise because I don’t mean it to but come on dude, do you think he’s doing it for the fun or do you think he’s doing it for the money?
It’s smart it’s not a bad thing! I’m not putting it down. If I had the ability at Bill’s age, and look the way Bill did and someone gave me a 7 figure cheque to work 5 minutes come on! Lets be honest with ourselves and not bust anybody’s balls over this. Anyone would do it, we dream about that opportunity.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)
Goldberg returned to WWE back in 2016 and has competed plenty of times since that point, winning the Universal Championship on two occasions. His most recent appearance came at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble event where he was defeated by Drew McIntyre in a WWE Championship match.
