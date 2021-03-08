The New Day Reveal Why Big E Throws His Jacket At Corey Graves

The Nature Boy, Ric Flair recently spoke about his World Title record as he revealed to WrestlingInc.com who he’d like to see break it.

While some people don’t want to see the record be broken, Flair believes that everything is meant to be broken at some point. Right now, John Cena is tied with Flair at 16 World Titles, while Randy Orton has 14 to his name. When it comes to who he wants to see break it, both Randy and John were two names that he spoke about, as well as his daughter, Charlotte.

“I think every record’s meant to be broken, number one,” Flair noted. “I couldn’t be prouder. I think the world of them both. To be honest with you, I would like to see my daughter break it. Randy Orton has expressed the sentiment to me too. Who knows? It’s funny because I would love to see Randy break it. John, I certainly wouldn’t be opposed to John breaking it, but I think the person that breaks it needs to be a full-time performer, just because I think it’s better for the company, not that it matters who the individual is. “I got all 16 of them in 20 years. It’s hard to imagine, but I can see John, Randy or Charlotte doing it. I will say to her sometimes there are so many big matches for her. There’s another huge match with her and Sasha [Banks], another huge match with her and Bianca Belair [and] another huge match with her and Rhea Ripley if they have the time. They certainly have the chemistry if they have the opportunity to build those. That’s just to name a couple. Ashley will be the best at this as long as she wants to be, health being a big factor.”

Flair went on to talk about the importance of staying healthy, especially if someone wants to break his record.

“You need to be able to stay in good health and stay in great shape. She does. You can’t take days off. Randy had some injuries that he came back from. Those shoulders have held up for him. There was a time, I think, where they were career-threatening injuries, his shoulder, but he’s been great. He’s healthy. He takes good care of himself, and John, of course, is a physical specimen, second to none. Same as I think of Ashley.”

Another wrestler that the Nature Boy had praise for was The Miz, who Flair managed for a brief period, which led to Miz doing his finisher.