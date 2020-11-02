The New Day Set For Tag Team Action On 11/2 WWE Raw

A brand new match has been officially announced for WWE Raw tonight that will see The New Day in tag team action.

The WWE Raw Tag Team Champions (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston), will be in action tonight as they compete against The Hurt Business. Specifically, they will be facing Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Last week on WWE Raw MVP made it very clear to the champions that they are out for gold, hoping to add to the United States Championship that the group already has and this non-title match could be the start of that journey.