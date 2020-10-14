The North vs Good Brothers, X-Division Showcase & More Set For Go-Home Edition Of IMPACT Wrestling

Four matches have been announced for the go-home edition of IMPACT Wrestling on Tuesday, October 20, the final stop on the road to Bound for Glory.

— The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) will battle The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) ahead of the Fatal 4-Way tag team match for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships at BFG.

— Eddie Edwards takes on Sami Callihan just days before facing Ken Shamrock on pay-per-view. Callihan has been in the ear of Shamrock as of late, trying to bring back the unstoppable, unhinged killer that he used to be back in the Attitude Era and his first run in TNA.

— The winners of a 10-person tag team match this week will face off in a Fatal 5-Way match on the go-home show. Cousin Jake, Rhino, Heath, Alisha Edwards and Hernandez compete, with the winner earning the coveted #20 spot in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, while the loser who eats the pin or submission entering at #1 in the Gauntlet.

— Ahead of the BFG six-pack scramble for the X-Division Championship, Rohit Raju will team with Chris Bey and Jordynne Grace for a six-person tag team match against TJP, Trey Miguel and Willie Mack.