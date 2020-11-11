The Rascalz are leaving IMPACT Wrestling.

It was officially announced on Tuesday night that the beloved high-flying trio would be wrestling their final match with the company on the November 17 edition of IMPACT.

The storyline reason for The Rascalz being let go is that they haven’t paid any rent on the Treehouse – the location where they shoot their hilarious That 70s Show-inspired promos – for the past two years, and are being “evicted” from the show.

For their last match on IMPACT television, The Rascalz will be having a little fun with their friends. It’ll be Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz teaming up to battle Trey Miguel and IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann.