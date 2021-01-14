The Rascalz, Now Known As MSK, Make WWE NXT Debuts Under New Names

Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz have arrived in WWE NXT with new ring names.

The tandem, now collectively known as MSK, will go by Wes Lee and Nash Carter individually. MSK made their NXT in-ring debut on Wednesday’s episode by defeating Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in a first-round Dusty Cup match.

Formerly known as The Rascalz, Lee and Carter are fresh off of a two-year run in Impact Wrestling where they were also partnered with Trey Miguel.

MSK will now face the winners of Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. Curt Stallion & August Grey.