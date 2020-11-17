The Rascalz Reportedly Have A Standing Offer From WWE

According to a report by WrestlingInc.com, The Rascalz have a ‘standing offer’ from WWE that they have yet to sign.

Despite the fact that the trio hasn’t signed with the company yet, it was noted in the report that it is simply seen as a formality, and they’re expected to be joining WWE in the near future.

Their final match with IMPACT Wrestling will take place next Tuesday as Trey trams with Rich Swann to face Dez and Wentz. It was announced this week that they’re being evicted from The Treehouse due to not paying any rent for two years.

The group reportedly finished their time with the company at the most recent set of tapings, having signed with the company back in 2018, being a big part of the company since that point.