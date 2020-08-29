The “Real” Intercontinental Champion Has Returned To Friday Night Smackdown

Sami Zayn returned to Friday Night Smackdown this evening after a five month absence, blindsiding WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy.

Zayn won the Intercontinental title at WWE Elimination Chamber in March, and successfully defended the belt against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36. He was then stripped of the title, however, opting not to compete because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his return, Zayn was carrying “his” version of the title and repeatedly told Hardy that he believed himself to be the one, true champion, as he was never actually defeated to lose the title. That was before delivering a surprise Helluva Kick to drive his point home.

There’s another interesting thread here, as Jeff Hardy is currently in the middle of a program with the “Phenomenal” AJ Styles, who happened to be standing in the ring watching all of this go down.

For what it’s worth, WWE Payback is this Sunday, August 30.