The Reason Why AEW Did Not Say There Would Be An Episode Of Dynamite Next Week Revealed

During AEW Dynamite last night, the company was very careful with its wording in regards to future episodes, never actually saying “next week.”

The company made sure not to say “next week” and instead used phrases such as “next time” or “next Dynamite,” which has left fans wondering if the show will happen next week.

While that much is currently unknown, PWInsider.com is currently reporting the decision to word things like that is because nobody in the company is taking things as a guarantee with the situation changing so much.