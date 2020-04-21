The Revival & NWA Tease Potentially Working Together

The Revival were recently released from WWE, and the former Tag Team Champions have begun teasing that they could be NWA bound in the future.

The NWA put out a tweet asking which teams people hope to see in the next Crockett Cup, and Cash Wheeler (f.k.a. Scott Dawson) responded with a simple #FTR, showing their interest.

It didn’t take long for David Lagana to respond either, simply posting a GIF showing his interest in the idea. Considering The Revival’s old-school approach, a run in NWA could be very interesting.