The Revival Receive A Cease-And-Desist For ‘Fear The Revolt’

Former WWE Superstars, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (The Revival) have now been hit by a cease-and-desist regarding their “Feat The Revolt” trademark.

According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the duo has been handed a 10-page cease-and-desist order dated May 10.

Caleb Konley and Zane Riley have been wrestling as “The Revolt” for the past five years on the independent scene and have previously voiced their displeasure about The Revival’s trademark attempt when it was first revealed.