The Revival Receive A Cease-And-Desist For ‘Fear The Revolt’

Former WWE Superstars, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (The Revival) have now been hit by a cease-and-desist regarding their “Feat The Revolt” trademark.
According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the duo has been handed a 10-page cease-and-desist order dated May 10.
Caleb Konley and Zane Riley have been wrestling as “The Revolt” for the past five years on the independent scene and have previously voiced their displeasure about The Revival’s trademark attempt when it was first revealed.
“The Revolt are well-known in the independent professional wrestling circuit and are the current PWX World Tag Team Champions. Mr. Burnett and Mr. Riley sell a range of Revolt-branded merchandise including t-shirts, hats, and DVDs, as shown in Exhibit B. The Revolt has been their passion for years and they have literally put their blood and sweat into building The Revolt brand and connecting with their fans,” states the cease-and-desist according to Johnson.The order did also note that they tried to reach out to The Revival to sort the situation but didn’t reach an agreement.
“[The Revolt] tried to reach out as friends but were rebuffed. Dax and Cash may enjoy playing heels, but this is not the ring. They cannot steal their former friends’ intellectual property without consequence. Their conduct is not only unlawful, it is truly shameless that they would willfully steal a name from those that worked so hard to build it up.”
After reaching out to the attorney for FTR, Michael Dockins, Johnson received this response clearly noting that the duo will not be using “Fear The Revolt” as their ring name, and will be known as FTR instead.
“Our clients do not intend and have never intended to call themselves FEAR THE REVOLT. They have at all times and in every way made it clear that their tag team name would be FTR, and that FTR can and would mean different things depending on their storyline and creative. They are not responsible for and cannot be held responsible for dirt sheets and others incorrectly attributing to them a name other than the name they have chosen, FTR. In fact, when your client reached out to my clients “as friends” to resolve this matter they were informed that the tag team name is, was, and will be FTR and not REVOLT or THE REVOLT or FEAR THE REVOLT.”