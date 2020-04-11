The Revival Update Social Media With New Ring Names

As previously reported, WWE has finally released The Revival from their contracts, and both wrestlers have already updated their social media accounts with their new ring names.

It appears that both will be using their real last names. Dash Wilder, whose real name is Daniel Wheeler, will now be working under the name Cash Wheeler. Scott Dawson, real name David Harwood, has changed his name to Dax Harwood.

The Revival have also opened a shop on Pro Wrestling Tees, including three new designs. Their most recent addition features them both fading away, presumably like the “Thanos Snap”, and is titled “F(arewell) T R”.