The Revival Were Offered More Than $750,000 Per Year To Stay In WWE

The Revival have spoken out this week for the first time since their WWE releases as they appeared as guests on Talk Is Jericho. The duo spoke about their time in WWE and revealed their frustrations and the process of actually getting released from the company.

“It was somewhere around mid-January that we had initially told to the office and asked for our release. At the time, we were told we were gonna get it. Things obviously change,” Dash Wilder said on Talk Is Jericho. “We wrestled Lucha House Party and it was the first time we got a victory. We had fun with them because they could do so much cool stuff. We had been told not long before that they had plans to put the tag titles on us. That’s why we got the victory over them. But Dax and I had been debating for months about staying. Our plan was to get through the Christmas loop because it’s a fun loop, you make good money, and it’s a good locker room. We said, ‘After the loop, let’s wait until we’re on the upswing, so it doesn’t look like we’re only upset because we’re losing, and then ask. That way people know it’s not just about us, it’s about the tag team division as a whole.'”

Dash continued, “We’re still adamant that there’s not enough attention paid to the tag team division. We had the victory that night and we knew the tag titles were in our future and that’s when we asked. We wanted to make a point, ‘We know things are going well, all things considered, but we’re not happy.’ The tag team titles don’t really mean anything, the division — this has nothing to do with Braun, he’s a great guy, but he had steamrolled the entire division and then a 10-year-old won the titles at WrestleMania, no tag teams were featured at SummerSlam until they added the Women’s Tag Titles at the last minute, which I’m all for, but it was last minute so no one knew. We wanted to make a point that the tag team division doesn’t get the respect and time that a lot of teams deserve. We wanted to take chances on ourselves. That’s why we asked when we asked. It went on for a long time and 15 months almost to the day we got our release.”