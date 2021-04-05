Editorials
The Road To WrestleMania 37: Ranking The Build For Every Match
1 Introduction
The Road To WrestleMania is supposed to be the most exciting time of the year. WWE has all the fanfare heading towards the biggest show of the year, but this time something has been missing. While things are obviously different with no fans, this year should have been a huge deal building to a two-night show with the return of fans, but it hasn’t been the case.
There’s been a lackluster approach to a lot of things which has led to the excitement for some of the matches not being at the level they should be, despite the fact that, on paper, the majority of them are strong. But which matches have had stronger builds, and which have been poor?
2 Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)
This match doesn’t just have the worst build when it comes to this WrestleMania, but it’s in the conversation for the worst build to any ‘Mania match ever. Nobody ever wanted this match, and the build that has featured a game of hopscotch and Braun’s school report card hasn’t increased the excitement at all.
Having Shane essentially bully Braun, claiming he’s stupid is the reason this match is happening, remember, Be A Star folks. None of it has been good, with Shane’s long rambling promos with lots of heavy breathing making this something to forget. Let’s just hope the match provides some carnage for people to enjoy.
3 Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match)
On paper, this match is a dream bout between two of the best women in the company, and it has all the potential to be a sleeper hit to steal the show if they’re given enough time. However, the build, or lack thereof, has been non-existent.
First, we had Charlotte claiming she was having a title shot, then she disappeared, then Rhea Ripley showed up and simply stated she was getting a title match, and that’s it, there is the build. While I get the idea is to build Ripley as a big star, strapping the rocket to her immediately, there has been zero effort put into creating a story here, which is a real shame for two women as talented as this.
4 Riddle vs. Sheamus (United States Championship Match)
This match basically has the same situation as the Raw Women’s Title bout, two great wrestlers who can put on a good match, but there’s no storyline. I’m glad Sheamus is getting this opportunity because he has been the best part of Raw on a weekly basis throughout the year, and he deserves the chance to shine in a high-profile ‘Mania match.
However, the build to this is just Sheamus hitting Riddle with his scooter, and we have a match. WWE then went and gave us the match for free on Raw, which diminishes the excitement for this heading into ‘Mania. Both men have deserved a big spotlight on the show, and hopefully, they get the time to deliver.
5 The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match)
Saving the in-ring debut of Omos for WrestleMania is a great idea, and the way he’s been handled as a character has been tremendous. Fans are genuinely excited about what happens with him and what he’s like in the ring, so in that respect, WWE has done a good job, and a tag team match protects him.
However, WWE has made this storyline far too comedic. The game show segment between them both was one of the worst segments in recent memory, but fans do care about this match, purely because of the talent involved.
6 Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Chalk this up as another match fans are very excited for, but the build hasn’t been given long enough. WWE has obviously been pushing Sami’s documentary heavily, and that’s really the core of this storyline, with Kevin Owens not believing in him and his conspiracy theories.
Both men have worked hard with this one in a short space of time since it became clear that this was the direction WWE was going. They have enough history as friends and enemies for people to connect to this straight away, and the inclusion of Logan Paul certainly hasn’t hurt. Everyone knows this is going to be a great one, and that’s why people have become so attached to it.
7 Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship Nigerian Drum Fight)
This storyline has had one of the longest builds heading into WrestleMania, which has been great and has gotten people firmly invested in Apollo Crews. His heel turn was well handled and him and Big E are working well together in the ring and on the microphone.
The issue with this match is that Apollo has tried and failed so many times to defeat the Intercontinental Champion, that it’s hard to buy into him as a legitimate threat. WWE has added the stipulation of a Nigerian Drum Fight to this, which I don’t think anybody fully understands the meaning of, but hopefully it’s a cool concept that will make this one memorable.
8 Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)
I’m not entirely sure how WWE managed to screw up the build to this match as badly as they have done. On paper, this was the easiest match to build, yet the obsession of WWE booking title contenders into the tag team division has had a negative impact on this one. WWE shoving them together as a pair didn’t add any intensity to this match, and the mess with Reginald only made matters worse.
WWE should’ve been pushing them as rivals and with the charisma both women have, they could easily have made this the most exciting match on the card. While there’s no doubt that the match will be good and both women have worked hard, this one could’ve been much better.
9 The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
Your enjoyment of the build to this match purely depends on how big a fan of WWE’s spooky work you are. I personally don’t mind it, and I think some of it has been creative, with Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss doing all of the heavy lifting for this one.
WWE made the right decision keeping The Fiend away for so long, and even though some elements of this story have been way over the top, it has built nicely to the point where a big blow-off match at WrestleMania feels like the right thing to do. While a straight-up singles match feels like it’s setting them up for a fail after everything that’s happened, there is time on Raw tonight for that to be altered, and either way, the build has been solid for this one.
10 Bad Bunny vs. The Miz
It’s quite crazy that one of the best-built matches for this show is actually Bad Bunny and The Miz competing, but that is the truth. Ever since the Royal Rumble, WWE has done well putting these two men together, without overdoing it to make people excited about seeing them compete.
Bad Bunny deserves credit for being 100% committed to everything he’s done with WWE so far, which has only helped make this an exciting addition. While it’s a shame it cannot be a tag team match, as Damian Priest deserved to wrestle here, the build has worked well and fans are excited to see the musician get his hands on Miz.
11 Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro
Cesaro finally getting a spotlighted singles match at WrestleMania has been a long time coming, but WWE has made up for the wait by giving his match with Seth Rollins plenty of time to build. It was well handled from the start, with Cesaro picking up big wins on SmackDown before Rollins returned to make him feel like a big singles star, and once Seth came back these two haven’t looked back.
Seth and all of his drip has been an entertaining watch as an annoying heel, and the way he’s sold the swing has been incredible. This is just a case of two competitive wrestlers wanting to take each other down and have a WrestleMania moment. It’s nothing complex or over the top, but it’s effective and has gotten both men over in the process, leading to what should be an amazing match.
12 Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Edge (Universal Championship)
WWE has done a very good job with building this match-up, which is likely down to how dominant Roman Reigns has been as a champion. While the build between him and Edge started fine, it was when Daniel Bryan was injected into things that this really got going.
Bryan works perfectly in the underdog role, fighting with everything he’s got for an opportunity, which has been the case here. Edge’s slow heel turn has been well handled, as his constant moaning and whining has eventually led him to snap, and it’s all building nicely heading into what will headline the second night of the show.
13 Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship Match)
There have been some speed bumps along the way here, but overall the build to the big WWE Championship match has been great. This feels like a big fight between two heavy hitters who are both desperate to be champions, and that’s exactly how it should be.
Bobby has been so dominant over the past year that he heads into the show as the ultimate World Champion that nobody wants to mess with. However, Drew McIntyre is the ass-kicker who will take anybody on, and putting them together for a huge fight is the only way to solve it. This is one that’s tough to predict and should be a physical, hard-hitting encounter that will live up to the hype.
Which match do you think has had the best build? Sound off in the comment section below or let us know on social media @prowrestlingcom or @MC_Wilkinson1
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #13)
It’s time to Break It Down as we look back and reflect on the week that has just gone and everything that has taken place throughout it. There’s been a huge build towards WWE WrestleMania and Takeover: Stand & Deliver, while both IMPACT and AEW have continued to put out strong showings as well.
There were some great matches, surprise returns, as well as some weaker segments as well. But out of all the major shows this week, which one came out on top?
6. WWE NXT UK
There was something missing from WWE NXT UK this week that made the show fairly bland and forgettable, which isn’t usually the case. There were impressive showings from both Aoife Valkyrie and Teoman, but they were both predictable and very much done to just put them over, rather than be competitive segments.
Seeing Millie McKenzie back was great, and she is a fantastic addition to the roster. Meanwhile, the Rampage Brown and WALTER face-off backstage was good, and building on their past added some great tension to things.
The main event did wrap things up well for the show though, with the NXT UK Tag Team Title match being a competitive one. Kenny Williams turning on Amir Jordan has been coming for a while, and it could’ve dragged out a little longer in reality, but the match itself was a good contest nonetheless. However, the show overall just lacked the spark that it normally has.
5. IMPACT Wrestling
This show was very similar to WWE NXT UK in the sense that there was nothing bad about it, yet it just lacked any real excitement. The AEW involvement was the weakest its been for a while, from Tony Khan’s rambling advert to Don Callis and Kenny Omega’s backstage segments throughout the night, which was a shame.
Sami Callihan was able to look dominant in his match, and so was Brian Myers as he dispatched Suicide, but again, neither match was overly noteworthy. Jazz putting her career on the line was the biggest announcement on the show, but that was just sorted in a backstage segment, and news like that deserves a bigger spot than it was given.
However, the work to celebrate James Storm’s 1000th match, bringing back Chris Harris was really well handled and deserved. It’s nice to see legends getting the respect they deserve, and that was absolutely the case with Storm on this show.
4. WWE Raw
Some people may hate me putting WWE Raw this high because it was a totally mixed show. Some moments were excellent, like the way Drew McIntyre was booked throughout the night, looking like a competitive monster who will stop at nothing to get his title back.
Yet on the flipside, splitting up The Hurt Business is a poor creative move (although they all played their roles very well), and the Shane McMahon report card segment was brutal. However, the worst of the bunch was The New Day game show, with that being one of the worst segments in quite some time.
However, overall the show did have good energy and things did build and progress nicely towards WWE WrestleMania. Bad Bunny came across well once again, and Sheamus and Riddle had a great match, teasing what’s to come next weekend. Ultimately, the good just outweighed the bad, and the show felt stronger than both IMPACT and NXT UK this time around.
3. WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown was enjoyable once again this week, outside of the work with the women’s tag team division. It was a total mess seeing all the teams run in and attack each other in what was a sloppy segment. WWE’s inability to book the division is becoming a problem at this point, and hopefully post-Mania it can be looked at.
Elsewhere, the show was good. Edge was given a lot of time, from his opening promo to being on commentary in the main event, and having that grit back is a nice change. The main event was also solid and the whole segment pushed Daniel Bryan nicely, although, it would be good to see Jey Uso not just be defeated so consistently.
The six-man tag team match was entertaining, and it’s a real shame that none of those guys are getting a WrestleMania moment. Plus, the Logan Paul segment served its purpose, adding more interest to that upcoming match. Overall, it was an entertaining show that built well throughout.
2. WWE NXT
This show was all about building to Takeover, and WWE certainly did a good job of it. Roderick Strong and Cameron Grimes had a nice opening bout, with the story work of Strong’s post-UE life being well told. Meanwhile, Santos Escobar and Tyler Breeze also had an enjoyable encounter.
The work with the women’s tag team division felt rushed, which has been a problem on the main roster too. However, the work with Tian Sha continues to be great, and the battle royal was a fun concept. But it was the brawling throughout the night between Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez that really stole this show, with that being a thread throughout the evening which built them up massively. Giving the women a pull-apart brawl segment was a nice touch too.
The only thing missing from this show was four of the biggest hitters heading into Takeover. Finn Balor, Karrion Kross, Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole were all missing outside of pre-taped segments, and having them be physically around could’ve tipped this show into top spot.
1. AEW Dynamite
When a show can kickstart with Christian Cage’s first singles match back, you know it’s going to be good. He and Frankie Kazarian both showed what they can still offer in a great match that was much slower than the usual AEW pace but benefitted massively from it.
Throughout the night the show was enjoyable, with the Inner Circle’s return being handled excellently with these two factions having a real blood feud. However, speaking of factions, I wasn’t a fan of QT Marshall now having his own group. To me, it’s one too many factions and this one just isn’t interesting, but hopefully, AEW can prove me wrong.
The six-man tag was a great match, with Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers continuing to be a force, while Tay Conti looked fantastic in the women’s tag, even in defeat. The main event wrapped things up nicely too with the arcade match being a unique concept, and seeing Kris Statlander back was a great surprise.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 25
IMPACT Wrestling- 40
WWE NXT- 59
AEW Dynamite- 68
WWE NXT UK- 34
WWE SmackDown- 42
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #12)
It’s WrestleMania season, which means everything is being thrown at the wall for the wrestling world right now. With WWE pushing towards its biggest show of the year, all of their shows were centered around the upcoming show, as The Road To WrestleMania continues to heat up.
Meanwhile, away from the WWE bubble, both IMPACT Wrestling and AEW Dynamite continue to thrive with fantastic content, making the most of the popular rise at the moment. But out of all the shows this week, which one was the greatest?
6. WWE NXT UK
With only an hour to play with, every episode of WWE NXT UK has to squeeze as much in as possible. However, when the show isn’t jam-packed with quality, it does show. The show kicked off with an episode of Supernova Sessions, and while this was arguably the best there’s been so far, this talk show just isn’t connecting in the way it should.
There were plenty of short matches on this show, with Joseph Conners and Jack Starz being the pick of the bunch. The Hunt was able to look dominant, but would arguably have benefited from that match being even quicker and more ruthless.
Isla Dawn getting to shine is great, but it’s important not to rush her straight into a title match. The main event continued Ilja Dragunov’s battle with aggression. Overall, what was on display was solid enough, but there was nothing ‘must-see’ on this show, and it’s a shame neither WALTER nor Rampage Brown were involved to push their story a little more.
5. WWE Raw
This show started well with Sheamus and Bobby Lashley having a competitive encounter, even though it was a little repetitive from the previous week. Meanwhile, Asuka and Peyton Royce had a brilliant match together, with Rhea Ripley’s debut instantly making her feel like a star. However, running a gauntlet or something else would’ve been a nice way to build her to being number one contender.
The Miz and John Morrison built the match with Bad Bunny in an entertaining manner, even if it was a little silly. The promos between AJ Styles and The New Day were very funny, while his match with Kofi Kingston was also excellent.
The only problem was the show ended fairly flat. The Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman storyline continue to be a complete mess, and that’s putting it lightly. Meanwhile, the closing segment of the show with The Fiend and Randy Orton just wasn’t that entertaining, which is a shame because a hot angle to finish would’ve helped this show tremendously.
4. IMPACT Wrestling
It was another impressive episode for IMPACT Wrestling which developed plenty of storylines well. Kenny Omega’s appearance was great, and it pushed his match with Rich Swann nicely, which is one of the biggest matches in recent years for the company.
The segment with Matt Cardona was also excellent, with his character work continuing to be impressive so far in IMPACT. However, the matches throughout this show were all fairly forgettable, with nothing feeling like a standout bout.
There was plenty of action from both the knockouts and men’s divisions, but there just needed to be a little more. Eddie Edwards and Karl Anderson was a solid main event, but again, an extra five minutes and a slightly more intense pace would’ve taken this show up a notch.
3. WWE SmackDown
It was quite a promo-heavy show on WWE SmackDown this week, but the show went through nicely with a great WrestleMania focus. The majority of the show was built around Daniel Bryan getting injected into the Universal Title picture, and while the answer was fairly obvious, it was well executed.
Edge snapping on both men gives him a grittier personality moving forwards, which changes his character from being similar to Daniel Bryan’s being all about WrestleMania dreams. Rey Mysterio and Dolph Ziggler had a nice encounter, as did Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura, with these being two strong matches.
The six-man tag was a little rushed and having Big E pinned in such a quick match is questionable. However, the work with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair was much improved on this show and the development of SmackDown’s undercard feuds between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as well as Cesaro and Rollins was excellently done.
2. AEW Dynamite
This show featured some nice matches with Kenny Omega and Matt Sydal kicking things off with a great competitive encounter, meanwhile, Tay Conti got to impress as well on this show. LanceArcher continuing the slow-build of his feud with Sting was also well put together, which is something that fans are certainly interested in.
The backstage segment with Christian and Frankie Kazarian didn’t work for me, but that’s a big selling point for next week. Britt Baker’s promo was excellent on this show, and being able to make the most of her match last week is smart booking.
The main event was a really good match, but the TNT Championship needs some serious focus with an actual rivalry for fans to enjoy moving forwards. Overall, it was a good show, with some nice developing story, with the show flowing well.
1. WWE NXT
Both of the Wednesday night shows were entertaining this week, but WWE NXT felt like it had more of a clear destination to progress storylines. Things were heating up heading into Takeover, and the fact that every segment pushed some element of the two-night event made this show an enjoyable watch.
The work with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles was the only real negative, as repeated matches and pointless title, bouts aren’t how to build them. However, the work with a lot of the undercard matches was great, from WALTER battling with Tommaso Ciampa and Jordan Devlin’s story with Santos Escobar continuing to develop as well.
LA Knight losing so early on ins his career was an interesting call, but the build with Roderick Strong seemingly cutting ties with Undisputed Era was nice character development. Plus, the contract signing between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly was excellently done on this show.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 22
IMPACT Wrestling- 38
WWE NXT- 54
AEW Dynamite- 62
WWE NXT UK- 33
WWE SmackDown- 38
