The Rock Biography Set For Release Later This Month

It has been revealed that there will be a biography based on The Rock released later on this month, covering his incredible life.

The book, which is titled, ‘Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: The People’s Champion – From WWE to Hollywood’ is from the same writer who wrote the popular ‘Owen Hart: King of Pranks’ will be covering The Rock’s rise throughout the professional wrestling and movie industry.

It will be available as a Kindle eBook and a physical, paperback edition and will be available on November 29. Although it is an unofficial book, there will be quotes from The Rock and his family and friends within it.