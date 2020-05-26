The Rock Claims His Daughter Is A “Badass” In The Ring

Earlier this year it was announced that Simone Johnson had begun her WWE career, training at the WWE Performance Center. Of course, as the daughter of The Rock, there has been plenty of attention and during a recent interview with Access, the WWE legend discussed her joining the company.
The Rock made it clear that it is a difficult situation for her due to the family name, but he spoke about her desire to be a big star and that she is a badass inside the ring.
“Yes, I’m very proud of Simone,” Johnson honorably mentioned. “She’s my oldest daughter. She’s 18-years-old. It’s so cool. I’m so proud of her because you know that world, it’s a difficult world, not only to be in but to make it in. It’s also doubly difficult when you’re a woman.
“She goes in there and not only has big shoes to fill, and is aware of our family name, but she also has this desire to create her own path, which is the best part about it. Also, she goes in humble, hungry and is a student every day. She just wants to learn. She’s bada-s,” Johnson proudly stated. “Yes, she kicks a-s.!” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)