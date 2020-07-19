The Rock Co-Signs Dolph Ziggler Becoming WWE Champion; Drew McIntyre Responds

The Rock took to social media recently where he made it clear who he would like to see win the WWE Championship tonight at WWE Extreme Rules.

WWE’s Instagram account shared an image of Dolph Ziggler with the WWE Championship, captioning it with, “A glimpse into the future?” While WWE teased the idea of Ziggler being champion, The Rock was one of the people to jump in the comment section.

The People’s Champion made it clear he would be pleased to see Ziggler as champion. He said:

“I’d co-sign this decision [one-hundred percent],” Rock wrote. “Talented dude and always has a spark in his presentations.”

However, the current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre quickly jumped onto the comments as well where he replied to The Rock using his own catchphrase, stating, “It doesn’t matter what you think.”