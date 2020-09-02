The Rock Comments On “Jabroni” Being Added To The Dictionary, Credits Iron Sheik

The word “Jabroni”, popularized by pro wrestling icons including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and The Iron Sheik, has officially been added to the American English dictionary.
”Honored have a word actually make the dictionary,” Rock tweeted. “Making all my teachers very proud. For the record, I may have made the word ‘Jabroni’ famous and part of [earth emoji]culture, BUT the Iron Sheik made it famous in our wild wrestling locker rooms!”
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 1, 2020
Sheik-ee baby! All because of you 💪🏾🥃#jabroni #makehumble @the_ironsheik https://t.co/2ew9n0PL9E
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 2, 2020