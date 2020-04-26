The Rock Comments On Upcoming ‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ Episode

The latest episode of ‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ is set to continue this week focusing on Dr. D David Schultz, and The Rock has commented on it.
The Rock jumped onto social media to reveal he has seen an early cut of the episode and he has recommended fans view it. He also stated that Schultz was one of his favorite heels in wrestling and actually had a big influence on him as a talent.
This man was one of my all time fav heels (bad guys) in pro wrestling and an influence on me when I first shook his hand in Hawaii when I was 12. I’ve seen an early cut of this episode and highly recommend you watch, if you have any squared circle DNA in your blood. #DrD https://t.co/duvkZgeSJ2
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 25, 2020