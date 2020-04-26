ProWrestling.com
The Rock Comments On Upcoming ‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ Episode

The latest episode of ‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ is set to continue this week focusing on Dr. D David Schultz, and The Rock has commented on it.

The Rock jumped onto social media to reveal he has seen an early cut of the episode and he has recommended fans view it. He also stated that Schultz was one of his favorite heels in wrestling and actually had a big influence on him as a talent.