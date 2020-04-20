The Rock Discusses Possibly Wrestling Roman Reigns: “I Think It’s Possible”

During his latest Instagram live Q&A, The Rock discussed whether he would be open to wrestling against Roman Reigns at some stage.

The Rock competing against Roman Reigns is a match many fans have spoken about and is something that people do want to see. When asked about the possibility of it happening, The Rock seemed open to the idea, admitting that anything is possible in the world of wrestling.

He stated that Roman is family to him and that the venue and business model would need to be correct for the match to happen.

“Rock vs Roman Reigns, is it possible? Yeah, I think it’s possible, anything is possible. I am always open and that is the cool thing about the world of professional wrestling, you never say never. You never say never with Vince McMahon who has been one of my mentors in the business for a very long time and a very close friend and confidant. For something like that to happen, the venue would have to be right, the business model would have to be right, but I am very close with Roman that’s family to me so we will see.”

