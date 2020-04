The Rock Is Working On A HBO Backyard Wrestling TV Show

It has been reported by Variety that WWE legend, The Rock is currently working on a brand new HBO backyard wrestling series.

According to Variety, the thirty-minute series is currently titled “TRE CNT” for “TRE COUNT” and comes from writer Mohamad El Masri. The show focuses on Cassius Jones, a young docker worker and struggling pro wrestler, who uses inherited life-insurance money for start-up money, and the deed to a shotgun house from his grandfather, to start a hip-hop centric backyard wrestling empire in the Third Ward of Houston, Texas (The Tre). Jones creates the empire with the help of his working-class family, friends and neighbors.

El Masri is working as an executive producer on the show in addition to writing. Judah Miller will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Rock and Garcia will executive produce along with Hiram Garcia under their Seven Bucks Productions company. Rae and Montrel McKay will executive produce via their Issa Rae Productions. Dave Becky, Tom Lassally, and Jonathan Berry will executive produce for 3 Arts Entertainment, according to Variety.

Variety stated that The Rock’s involvement in the show helps to make it feel more authentic due to his legitimate wrestling history. However, it isn’t known whether or not he will actually star in the show at any point.