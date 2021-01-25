WWE
The Rock & Mick Foley Reflect On Their Brutal 1999 WWE Royal Rumble Match
The Rock and Mick Foley have both taken to Twitter this week to reflect on their famous WWE Royal Rumble I Quit match, from 1999.
The match which saw WWF Champion, Mankind put his title on the line against The Rock is widely considered to be one of the most brutal and violent in WWE’s history. The two men battled in an I Quit match and pushed the boundaries with Foley taking countless unprotected chair shots to the head.
Of course, this match was also one of the big focal points of the ‘Beyond The Mat’ documentary, which showcased how Foley’s family reacted to the match backstage.
Mick took to Twitter this week to remember the match, which is 22-years-old, and he admitted that they might have gone too far on that particular evening.
22 YEARS AGO TODAY!
I think @TheRock and I may have gone a little too far on this particular evening. pic.twitter.com/rqcZhmqv0s
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 24, 2021
The Rock then responded to Foley, stating it was funny that two of the nicest men in the locker room ended up doing such savage and brutal things. He then took the time to thank Mick, “for the house.”
For months this was such an elaborate and dare say, ‘nuanced’ storyline and build up to this hyper brutal ending. Two of the nicest men in pro wrestling doing the most savage and brutal things. That’s the smiling irony.
That’s our DNA.
Thank you Mick “for the house” 🙏🏾🖤 https://t.co/bUC7yQUM7h
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 24, 2021
WWE
Drew McIntyre Reveals Who He Wants To Win The WWE Royal Rumble
Current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre has revealed which WWE Superstar he would like to see win the men’s WWE Royal Rumble match this year.
The Scotsman, who returns to WWE Raw tonight spoke with Sportskeeda, about the upcoming Rumble match, and he said that both Sheamus and Jinder Mahal have the potential to pull off the win. But he picked a different wrestler that he wants to walk away with a future title shot at WrestleMania.
“Maybe Sheamus or Jinder can pull off the win and get that match. But just watching both shows right now and seeing where everyone’s at, I’m excited to see Big E finally get on a good roll. And we’re showing his real personality which is amazing and it’s so funny and so entertaining.”
However, there’s no guarantee that Drew will be walking into WWE WrestleMania as the champion to defend against a possible Rumble winner. First, he has to defeat Goldberg, who he will be defending his title against at the PPV.
WWE
WWE Raw Preview (1/25): Women’s Title Match, McIntyre Returns, Riddle Runs The Gauntlet
Tonight’s WWE Raw will be the go-home show for the WWE Royal Rumble, and the company has plenty in store for the show. Unlike usual, WWE actually had plenty announced ahead of time for tonight, so here is what can be expected:
– The WWE Champion Returns
After isolating following a positive COVID-19 test over the past few weeks, the WWE Champion is back tonight! Drew McIntyre will be on WWE Raw, in-person to build up his title match against Goldberg at the WWE Royal Rumble. He is expected to be going face to face with his challenger, Bill Goldberg.
– WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Asuka will be defending her WWE Raw Women’s Championship on the show tonight after she was defeated last week by Alexa Bliss, and it will be Bliss herself who is competing for the title.
– The Queen Competes
Like her tag team partner, Charlotte Flair will also be in action on WWE Raw tonight, as she is set to go one on one with Shayna Baszler tonight.
– Royal Rumble Build
Of course, with this being the final WWE Raw before the WWE Royal Rumble, It is expected that some more hype will be done for the Rumble matches itself, possibly with more entrants being confirmed.
– Gauntlet Match
Riddle is set to run the gauntlet tonight in order to earn a future United States Championship match. However, in order to do so, he must beat the other members of The Hurt Business in a gauntlet match first.
WWE
Heath Slater Reflects On Forgetting His Lines During Brock Lesnar Segment
Heath Slater has revealed that he actually forgot his lines during his famous WWE Raw segment with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.
The segment came when he was a free agent after the WWE Draft in 2016. Slater was trying to earn a contract on each brand and he even interrupted Lesnar and Heyman to make a point for his career, which is where his “I Got Kids” catchphrase was born, as he recalled during an interview on Table Talk w/DVon.
“That segment put me on the map, but slapped me in my face too. The whole, ‘I don’t give a s**t about your kids was supposed to be, ‘I don’t give a damn about your kids’. I guess the crowd was into it and the people were… hey, I got a shirt out of that segment,” revealed Slater.
“If you give me bullet points and tell me this is the ending place, I can come up with the right words to where my fans can translate and be with me. When you hand me a damn four-page script, I have to go out there and you’re changing it every hour and then 20 minutes before I go out there, I think I have everything I have to say in my mind. Then, you give me a new script and I’m like, ‘What the hell is going on?’
“So, I had the segment with Brock and Paul and after four scripts or 20 minutes before I go out, I literally had to go out there and do my s**t because I didn’t know what was going on. So, my music hits, Paul is cutting a promo. Paul says his, I forget what my next line was.
“I’m like, ‘Oh, no’. I pulled my guns out and was like, ‘Damnit, all these people here know I’m going to get my ass kicked. [Brock] knows he’ll whip my ass, but I have to do this. I got kids! I need this job!’ The next thing I know, I catch Vince in the back and was like, ‘Woah! I got kids! I need this job! Hey print that out!’ That was not even in my lines.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Drew McIntyre Reveals Who He Wants To Win The WWE Royal Rumble
The Rock & Mick Foley Reflect On Their Brutal 1999 WWE Royal Rumble Match
WWE Raw Preview (1/25): Women’s Title Match, McIntyre Returns, Riddle Runs The Gauntlet
Heath Slater Reflects On Forgetting His Lines During Brock Lesnar Segment
Darby Allin Discusses Working With Sting & Being The TNT Champion
WWE Raw Results (1/11): Triple H Competes, Alexa Bliss Returns, Fire Bolts Get Thrown, More!
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results (2021): Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
AEW Dynamite Results (1/13): NWA & TNT Titles On The Line, Eddie Kingston vs. Pac, “The Elite” In Action?
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
WWE1 day ago
Jonathan Coachman Believes His 2018 WWE Commentary Run Was A Mistake
-
AEW1 day ago
Matt Hardy Involved In A Car Accident This Weekend
-
AEW24 hours ago
Lio Rush Gives His Opinion On AEW Using Wrestlers As Fans At Ringside
-
WWE1 day ago
Drew McIntyre Responds To The Undertaker Calling WWE’s Current Product ‘Soft’
-
WWE15 hours ago
Alexa Bliss To Challenge For Raw Women’s Title After Last Week’s Bizarre ‘Transformation’
-
AEW22 hours ago
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #3)
-
WWE1 day ago
Daniel Bryan Reveals His Favorite Title Reign In WWE
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Set For WWE Royal Rumble