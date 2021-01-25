The Rock & Mick Foley Reflect On Their Brutal 1999 WWE Royal Rumble Match

The Rock and Mick Foley have both taken to Twitter this week to reflect on their famous WWE Royal Rumble I Quit match, from 1999.

The match which saw WWF Champion, Mankind put his title on the line against The Rock is widely considered to be one of the most brutal and violent in WWE’s history. The two men battled in an I Quit match and pushed the boundaries with Foley taking countless unprotected chair shots to the head.

Of course, this match was also one of the big focal points of the ‘Beyond The Mat’ documentary, which showcased how Foley’s family reacted to the match backstage.

Mick took to Twitter this week to remember the match, which is 22-years-old, and he admitted that they might have gone too far on that particular evening.

22 YEARS AGO TODAY! I think @TheRock and I may have gone a little too far on this particular evening. pic.twitter.com/rqcZhmqv0s — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 24, 2021

The Rock then responded to Foley, stating it was funny that two of the nicest men in the locker room ended up doing such savage and brutal things. He then took the time to thank Mick, “for the house.”