WWE

The Rock, Paul Heyman, Booker T & More On Tonight’s Talking Smack

Published

2 hours ago

on

WWE will air a special edition of Talking Smack tonight at 10 p.m. ET on FS1 following Friday Night SmackDown.

FOX has announced that in addition to Kayla Braxton, Booker T, and Paul Heyman hosting the talk show, The Rock, Jay Glazer, Charlotte Wilder, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will appear.


A reminder that SmackDown will also air on FS1 instead of FOX tonight. The show will feature Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. The Street Profits for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, plus Bianca Belair vs. Bayley.

Otis Addresses Reports Of More Training At WWE Performance Center

Published

44 mins ago

on

Dec 18, 2020

By

Otis recently participated in an interview with FOX Sports to discuss his new partnership with Chad Gable, splitting from Heavy Machinery, and much more.

Ryan Satin also took the time to ask Otis about reports of him being included in the batch of larger WWE talent sent back to the Performance Center for more training. The former Money in the Bank holder didn’t know why it turned into a big “report” as it was more business as usual considering the circumstances of 2020.


RS: Well, since you’re always training, you’re doing more in the ring, you’re always growing. There were these reports recently that you and a few other wrestlers were made to do more training again at the PC. 

Was that an accurate report? Is that something that you’re doing more of again?

Otis: I think it’s always been there.

It wasn’t like, “Hey, we were told this and that.” That Performance Center is a tool for us to get better. If another big man wants to come up to me and wants to work on stuff, or vice versa. We’re always working.

So, that report was kind of funny at the same time. We’re never not working. Especially now that we don’t have live events, so we can’t really get our stuff out. It’s just bottled inside in a little bottle.

Right now it’s like, we’re not getting that stuff out there. So, we’ll find more and more ways to get in the ring with each other. Which, nothing beats a crowd. That’s the one thing I miss to this day is that crowd, man. Feeling that rush from there. The acceptance, you know what I mean? Especially my favorite towns. Milkwaukee? Good lord. Yeah, Milkwaukee. We’re not getting that out so much.

But now it’s time to get better. It really hasn’t been set dates, there hasn’t been set anything. It’s just, like, when you want to come in, brother. Or I’ll talk to Braun about something, so me and Braun will do curls for about thirty minutes. Then, let’s talk about something over here. So, it’s always been there.

I don’t know why it came in a big report gimmick. But, yeah, I don’t know.

WWE

Paul Heyman, Michael Hayes Credited For Roman Reigns’ Recent Booking

Published

1 hour ago

on

Dec 18, 2020

By

greatest royal rumble

A new report from PWInsider states that Paul Heyman and Michael “P.S” Hayes have been heavily involved in the presentation of Roman Reigns’ heel persona as of late.

Not only is Paul Heyman the mouthpiece for the Universal Champion, but he’s also reportedly the one who’s been scripting Roman’s promos. This doesn’t come as a huge surprise considering Heyman’s relationship with the Anoa’i family dating back to the 1970’s.


Additionally, Michael Hayes has produced many of Roman Reigns’ recent pay-per-view matches since returning with an edge at SummerSlam.

Reigns will defend his Universal Championship this Sunday against Kevin Owens in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

WWE

Backstage News On Riddle’s WWE Contract Status & Royal Rumble Plans

Published

4 hours ago

on

Dec 18, 2020

By

Matt Riddle

Riddle’s WWE contract is up in August 2021, according to Dave Meltzer. The Original Bro is expected to re-sign and has “pretty much agreed” to a three-year deal for when it comes time to sign the dotted line.

In the meantime, Riddle is embroiled in a rivalry with United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business. With a title match not on the card for WWE TLC this Sunday, many are already speculating they will meet at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January. Alternatively, WWE could also include Jeff Hardy for a triple threat.


A date is not yet publicly known for the Royal Rumble, though the event is expected to be held at the Tropicana Field “ThunderDome” in Tampa Bay. WWE is hopeful that some fans will be allowed in for the special occasion.

