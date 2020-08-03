The Rock & RedBird Capital Purchase The XFL For $15 Million

The XFL is going to keep a wrestling connection because The Rock and RedBird Capital have purchased the Football league for $15 million.

Just hours before the league was set to be auctioned off, the XFL brand and its assets have been purchased by wrestling legend and Hollywood megastar, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who has partnered with RedBird Capital to make the deal happen.

RedBird already has investments within the NFL and recently purchased the French soccer side Toulouse, proving its commitment to the sporting world. The Rock has a connection to football himself as a former college player.

Vince McMahon was, of course, the former owner of the XFL, but he filed for bankruptcy back in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the league shutting down after just five weeks due to the pandemic. The XFL has a rocky history, with the league originally starting in 2001, only lasting just one year before folding.

The Rock released a statement about the purchase, stating: “The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Danny Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things – my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans. With pride and gratitude for all that I’ve built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football.”

The Rock was actually involved with the XFL back in 2001 where he would cut promos prior to games, with WWE wanting to push the wrestling connection.