The Rock Reveals A “Handful Of Guys” Tried Stopping His Push

The Rock was recently part of the WWE Network show, “Meeting The Undertaker,” where he shared a story about wrestlers trying to halt his push.

While the People’s Champion didn’t name who was responsible for that, he did admit that some people tried to stop him getting a Championship run in WWE.

“This is stuff I’ve never shared but I do want to share it because it’s important,” said The Rock. “When I started to make the move [up the card]and word started to get around that the office was priming me for a WWE Championship run, there were a handful of guys in the business at the time who did everything they could to stop that run from happening.”

One man who absolutely wasn’t doing that was The Undertaker. The Rock spoke about how the Deadman was always good with him and pushed him to keep doing his thing.