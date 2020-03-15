The Rock’s New Film ‘Red Notice’ Halts Production Due To Coronavirus

The rise of Coronavirus is having a major effect on the entertainment industry, and it isn’t just professional wrestling being hindered.
The movie and television industry is also grinding to a halt because of the virus, and that includes production on Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson’s latest project, Red Notice.
Johnson took to his Instagram account to reveal that production on his new Netflix movie is on hold for two weeks.
“We are pressing pause on our Netflix production of RED NOTICE effective this Monday for the next two weeks,” The Rock announced on Instagram. “It’s my privilege to speak eye to eye with our entire crew to help give a little clarity and guidance, as the most important thing right now is for us to get everyone home to their concerned families. Gotta protect our babies, spouses, loved ones and elderly. We’ll continue to monitor and assess this situation closely to make the best decisions for our families first and then our businesses.
“We’re a resilient nation who ultimately, will always rise to the occasion to be accountable and work together to overcome whatever hardship lies in front of us. Our country will do its job, as the rest of the world will do theirs. Everyone please stay healthy, vigilant, safe and let’s protect one another. We’re all in this – together.”
