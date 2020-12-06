Connect with us

WWE

The Street Profits Interested In Facing The Mysterio Family

Published

19 mins ago

on

WWE SmackDown

The current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, are interested in facing a particular team on the blue brand.

Montez Ford recently spoke with Metro where he admitted that he’s got a clear desire to compete against Rey and Dominik Mysterio in what he believes would be the battle of the Frog Splashes.


“I would love to work with Rey and Dominik as well! To get in the ring with Rey Mysterio, that’s mind blowing. It’s giving me chills thinking about all the stuff that’s happened this year. Definitely, Rey and Dominik would be someone we’d love to get in the ring with. Just because of their dynamic, and you know, Dominik has a very nice Frog Splash as well. [laughs] Same thing with Rey, so it’d pretty much be the battle of the Frog Splashes, so I think that’d be a whole lot of fun.” (H/T to POST Wrestling)

Rey and Dominik have both expressed a desire to have a run as Tag Team Champions previously, so a storyline against The Street Profits could be a way of turning that into a reality.

Nick Dinsmore Reflects On His WWE NXT Coaching Role

Published

1 hour ago

on

Dec 6, 2020

By

Nick Dinsmore (aka Eugene) recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where he discussed his time working in WWE NXT as a coach and producer.

Dinsmore worked behind the scenes at WWE NXT but admitted that he didn’t feel he put in his best performances in that role, but he did love the coaching element of things.


“I don’t know. I just know that I was probably wasn’t putting out my best performance because I was in an environment where I was uncomfortable, and I was uncomfortable because I mean, these were people that I looked up to that I was in there with. There was Terry Taylor, there was Dusty Rhodes, there was Triple H sitting next to me and I would get nervous sometimes and I might just be quiet and assess the situation, but I’m not really putting out a lot and I feel like in that environment, you gotta be on and going and I would kind of sit back and I would — I knew what was going on and I was aware. My mouth shut, ears were open and that might not have been the situation for it. I loved the coaching aspect of it. Didn’t necessarily care for the producer aspect of it. But, it was a great education. To see the tools that these guys are given now and what they’re expecting of WWE superstars today. The fact that I got to teach that and coach that and still got the manuals and all that so I know what they’re looking for, I feel like they do, but it is an ever-changing process.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions.)

WWE

CM Punk Claims NXT Roster Should Be Embarrassed Over Pat McAfee Being The Best Promo On The Show

Published

4 hours ago

on

Dec 6, 2020

By

CM Punk

CM Punk tuned into the latest episode of WWE NXT, and he had some harsh words for the roster, other than Pat McAfee and Rhea Ripley.

Punk watched the show and took to Twitter in order to provide his thoughts. The WWE legend claimed that the roster should be embarrassed due to the fact that McAfee is the best promo on the show. Although, he did note that it was down to circumstances, agreeing with a fan in one of his replies that it’s down to WWE not brainwashing him.


However, Punk did claim that the former NFL star is the best thing on the show that isn’t named Rhea Ripley, clearly being a fan of the former NXT Women’s Champion. Punk also stated that there’s no reason for McAfee not to fully commit to wrestling.

WWE

Triple H Compares Undisputed Era With D-Generation X

Published

4 hours ago

on

Dec 6, 2020

By

NXT Takeover: WarGames Triple H

Triple H recently gave some major praise to WWE NXT faction, Undisputed Era, comparing them to his own group, D-Generation X.

The Game spoke with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports about Undisputed Era, praising the cohesion that they have, comparing them to DX.


“That [authenticity] to me is the magic of it,” said Triple H [h/t Inside The Ropes]. “When that magic is there, it’s next level. They have that magic. It’s real to them. There’s no show. I think that’s what worked with DX. It wasn’t a show. We were just us. We all got along in that manner. When it’s magic like that, it really works.”

Triple H went on to talk further about their teamwork and how they just let the group do their thing, as they know that they are all connected.

“That unit is that unit,” he said. “They get along. We shoot stuff with them at a restaurant, where they’re doing toasts and all this stuff and it’s kind of like, well, you just put cameras there and let them go do their thing because they just go be them.

“In a way, I always feel like that stuff resonates the most when you can see a bunch of people that are on some level legitimately have that connection to where as a viewer watching, you think to yourself, ‘Man. I’d just like want to hang out with those dudes. I’d like to be at that dinner and just have dinner with them and hang out with them because it looks like it’s so much fun.'”

Undisputed Era will be in action tonight at WWE NXT Takeover: WarGamesNXT TakeOver: WarGames Live Tonight – Start Time, Match Card, Live Coverage Info, where they will compete inside the steel structure against Pat McAfee’s The Brand faction.

