The Street Profits Interested In Facing The Mysterio Family

The current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, are interested in facing a particular team on the blue brand.

Montez Ford recently spoke with Metro where he admitted that he’s got a clear desire to compete against Rey and Dominik Mysterio in what he believes would be the battle of the Frog Splashes.

“I would love to work with Rey and Dominik as well! To get in the ring with Rey Mysterio, that’s mind blowing. It’s giving me chills thinking about all the stuff that’s happened this year. Definitely, Rey and Dominik would be someone we’d love to get in the ring with. Just because of their dynamic, and you know, Dominik has a very nice Frog Splash as well. [laughs] Same thing with Rey, so it’d pretty much be the battle of the Frog Splashes, so I think that’d be a whole lot of fun.” (H/T to POST Wrestling)

Rey and Dominik have both expressed a desire to have a run as Tag Team Champions previously, so a storyline against The Street Profits could be a way of turning that into a reality.