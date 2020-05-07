The Street Profits Praise Paul Heyman For Allowing Them To Be Themselves

The WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits recently spoke with TalkSPORT about a range of topics including being brought to the main roster as they heaped praise on Paul Heyman.

Montez Ford spoke about Paul Heyman and his creative mind for the business.

“Yeah, Paul’s that guy. He has a mind like any other. He knows exactly what works, what doesn’t work. He knows what things to carve, he just knows the ins and outs of everything, and if you didn’t already know, he’s the advocate for possibly, arguably, one of the greatest superstars of all-time in Brock Lesnar,” Ford said.

Angelo Dawkins then want on to speak about how helpful Heyman was when they joined the main roster with Dawkins stating Paul allowed them to just be themselves.

“He’s one of the guys who as soon as we got up there, he was like ‘ay, ya’ll be ya’ll. We brought you up here for a reason, ya’ll be ya’ll. Don’t do anything else, just be the Street Profits. Do what the Street Profits would usually do. This is just like NXT for you’. And we’re like ‘alright, cool!’ He gave us the keys and we ran with it,” Dawkins said. “Everybody plays a hand in it, but it just essentially came down to ‘do what you normally do’ and they trusted us enough to be able to do it. And when we look back, honestly, any time we began to teeter and not really be like the Street Profits a little bit, he’d be like ‘woah, woah, woah! Remember, you’re the Street Profits, keep that same energy’. I think everyone plays a part in the things that we’ve done but at the end of the day it comes down to us putting on show in front of the camera and making everybody happy.”