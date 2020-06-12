The Undertaker Admits Another Wrestler Could Have Benefited From Ending The Streak

During a recent interview with CBS Sports about his WrestleMania streak ending at the hands of Brock Lesnar, where he admitted he questioned the decision.

The Beast defeated The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 30 to end the incredible undefeated streak at WrestleMania in what was a very shocking result at the time. However, The Undertaker admitted that someone else could have benefited more from ending it as Lesnar was already a major star.

“We had gone back and forth depending on the day,” ‘Taker said. “It changed very often, but it had been that way [with Lesnar losing]for about a week, and I showed up thinking I was going over. I found out about 1 pm that I wasn’t. It is what it is. “Obviously, in Vince’s mindset, if it’s not Brock, then who? My biggest concern was I just wanted to make sure that [McMahon] was sure and that’s what he wanted to do. I didn’t feel like Brock needed it. Brock was already a huge star, and it wasn’t going to help him one way or another. My only concern was there might have been someone down the line that could have benefited from it more and that probably would’ve been Roman later on. “That’s with hindsight being 20/20. But if I was going to get beat by someone, Brock was a guy who had the credentials, I think, to do it and people would be like, ‘Um, okay, s**t, that’s Brock Lesnar.’ That was my biggest deal. I just wanted to make sure that’s really what [McMahon] had wanted to do.”