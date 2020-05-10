The Undertaker Admits He Was “Disgusted” With His WrestleMania 33 Performance

The Undertaker recently spoke with ESPN where he reflected on his WWE WrestleMania 33 performance against Roman Reigns. It was a match that many fans thought could have been his retirement match, but that didn’t end up being the case.

One of the reasons for that could be because The Undertaker himself wasn’t pleased with his performance. He has often stated that he wants to bow out with a match

“I was so disgusted with it that I didn’t want to watch it back. I was so disappointed for Roman. Even after Brock Lesnar beat the streak, for guys coming up to have a match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania — especially where Roman was at — it was important for his career. Especially because he was going over. For me, in that role, I wanted to do the very best that I could do for Roman. I think the world of him.”

However, even though he didn’t enjoy his WWE WrestleMania 33 performance, he was happy with his most recent match against AJ Styles in the Boneyard match, which he admitted they were both proud of.

“We were both very proud of that match. Considering all the circumstances, we were really, really happy with it. And the fact that we got to go offsite and give it a theme like that, it helped tremendously. Like I’ve said, for me, it’s always, always about the story. I tell this to people all the time: Wrestling isn’t about the moves. It’s about telling the story. You use wrestling moves to tell that story, but that’s not what it’s all about. He went places in his promos leading up to WrestleMania that no one has ever dared go, you know? After all those interviews, even if we had had a regular match … you talk about my wife, and it would have been all fists anyway.”

The first episode of ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride,’ will be made available tonight on the WWE Network after WWE Money In The Bank. He spoke about the difficulty of actually letting a camera crew follow him around after so many years of keeping his character protected and not giving interviews.

“It was pretty difficult, honestly. But it was my idea. The end is near. [Laughs] I knew that I needed to document some of this stuff, because I wouldn’t have another chance to do it. Because once I finally pull the plug, I won’t have the opportunity to have footage of me behind the scenes and what I was thinking at the time. I really didn’t know what we were going to do with all of this. We didn’t start out with any thoughts. We just started filming this stuff with the thought that somewhere down the line we’d maybe do something with it. “But it was extremely difficult. Even though it was my idea to have a crew start following me, it was extremely difficult for me to get used to it, to let my guard down. They would be there. They’d be filming. And then next thing you know, I’d snap at them, ‘Why are you filming me?!’ And they’d be like, ‘Because that’s what you asked us to do.’ And I was like, ‘Aw, s— you’re right.'”