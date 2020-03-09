The Undertaker Appears At WWE Elimination Chamber

The Undertaker made a rare appearance at Sunday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, saving Aleister Black from another 3-on-1 beatdown at the hands of AJ Styles and The O.C.

To understand why the Deadman graced a stunned Philadelphia crowd with his undead presence, you have to go back to the recent WWE Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia.

Styles wound up in the final round of a gauntlet match, and was supposed to face Rey Mysterio. The lucha libre legend was then attacked backstage by The O.C. goons Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, presumably allowing the “Phenomenal One” to win the match by forfeit.

The Undertaker had other plans. After filling in for the injured Mysterio, the Phenom made the long walk down the ramp and delivered an emphatic chokeslam to Styles, pinning him in short order to win the gauntlet – much to everyone’s surprise.

Over the next few weeks, Styles and his goons took out their aggression on Aleister Black. While the two were scheduled for a one-on-one match on Raw, Black ended up having to go through Anderson and Gallows in back-to-back matches, only to be attacked by Styles, who also took the opportunity to mock ‘Taker in the process of weaseling his way to victory.

This led to a No Disqualification match being issued between Styles and Black at WWE Elimination Chamber. While the two had a relatively clean match, The O.C. would ultimately interfere at the very end. Undertaker then appeared in the ring after the arena lights went dark, delivered another chokeslam to Styles, and allowed Black to score the victory.