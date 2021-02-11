The Undertaker Claims Drew McIntyre & Roman Reigns Are “Legitimately Great Stars”

Despite his recent comments about the toughness of the current WWE roster, The Undertaker has praised Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns.

The Deadman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about his WWE Extreme Rules tag team match in 2019. The bout took place after his disastrous match with Goldberg, as The Undertaker teamed with Roman Reigns to take on Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

He admitted that the match meant a lot to him, as he went on to praise both Roman and Drew, labeling them as legitimate top stars in WWE.