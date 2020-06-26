The Undertaker Claims Feud With Giant Gonzalez Took Years Off His Career

The feud between The Undertaker and Giant Gonzalez was never one of the Deadman’s strongest, and he recently discussed the strain it put on him.
The Undertaker was involved in tons of high profile feuds over his career, but not all of them clicked. Arguably his worst was against Giant Gonzalez, and it’s one that even Undertaker himself doesn’t look back on positively.
When speaking on the NotSam podcast, the WWE legend spoke about how the feud took years off his career.
“That whole thing took years off my career, I would be in much better shape now if I could’ve skipped that one program. As physically demanding as it was, it was twice as much the mental strain.
Because you have Bret, Yokozuna going out and having these great matches.” said The Undertaker, “Obviously you want to be mentioned in the same breath as those guys and it was just not possible.” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions.)