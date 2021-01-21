The Undertaker Claims WWE’s Current Product Is “A Little Soft”

The Undertaker recently gave his thoughts on the current WWE product, and the Deadman didn’t hold back on his comments.

The Undertaker was a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, and he was asked whether or not he watches the current product. The wrestling legend admitted he does follow, but it is tough for him as he thinks that the product is too soft right now.

“I try, it’s tough right now for me,” Taker said. “The product has changed so much and it’s kind of off. I’ll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is. To the young guys [who think] he’s a bitter old guy, I’m not bitter. I did my time, I walked away when I wanted to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft. There’s guys here and there that have an edge to them but there’s too much pretty and not enough substance I think right now.”

Undertaker did go on to praise Triple H, stating that he is trying to give the product some more edge, which he thinks is missing right now.