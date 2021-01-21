WWE
The Undertaker Claims WWE’s Current Product Is “A Little Soft”
The Undertaker recently gave his thoughts on the current WWE product, and the Deadman didn’t hold back on his comments.
The Undertaker was a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, and he was asked whether or not he watches the current product. The wrestling legend admitted he does follow, but it is tough for him as he thinks that the product is too soft right now.
“I try, it’s tough right now for me,” Taker said. “The product has changed so much and it’s kind of off. I’ll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is. To the young guys [who think] he’s a bitter old guy, I’m not bitter. I did my time, I walked away when I wanted to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft. There’s guys here and there that have an edge to them but there’s too much pretty and not enough substance I think right now.”
Undertaker did go on to praise Triple H, stating that he is trying to give the product some more edge, which he thinks is missing right now.
“The Performance Centre is helping,” Taker said. “We got Triple H who’s trying to get some of the toothpaste back in the tube, take a step back to move forward to try and get the product more edge. I think that’s what it’s missing.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
Mercedes Martinez Reveals Why She Left RETRIBUTION
Mercedes Martinez was originally a member of RETRIBUTION, but she ended up leaving the group to return to WWE NXT.
Martinez was part of several segments with the group, appearing on the main roster in her mask. However, she then disappeared, leaving Mia Yim (Reckoning) as the only female member of the group, as Martinez returned to WWE NXT and set her sights on Io Shirai.
During a recent interview with PWInsider.com, Mercedes Martinez revealed why she left the group, admitting that the opportunity just wasn’t her.
“I was given an opportunity, and I took the opportunity not knowing what the outcome would be, you got to make the best with anything you can, but I think when that opportunity came, it just wasn’t for me. When you hit the pinnacle of your career, as I did, hitting 20 years, you want to make the most of your career, and make it part of a legacy…I just think being part of that group, it’s not hidden fact that it was me, I don’t hide the fact, I don’t mention it, only because it was just a small part of what the bigger picture is.
It’s kind of one of those things where it’s, “this is where Mercedes is, but maybe it doesn’t fit the mold, doesn’t fit her career’. It was no hard feelings, I just think we both had two different plans, I wanted one thing to go one way, and they had a different outlook. I wish them success, to all those part of the group, and I wish them the best.”
Martinez competed in the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic this week, pairing with Toni Storm. However, they were eliminated in the First Round by Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.
WWE
Chad Gable Reveals Jason Jordan Is Still Working To Return To The Ring
Chad Gable recently gave an update on the status of his former American Alpha tag team partner, Jason Jordan.
Jordan’s career ended due to injury during the time he was working as Kurt Angle’s son, while also working as Seth Rollins’ tag team partner. Since that point, Jordan hasn’t wrestled again, although he still works with the company as a WWE Producer.
However, during a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Chad Gable spoke about Jason, admitting he is a big part of his life, and stated that Jason is still working to try and get back.
“Jason was such a big part of life [and] my journey to being successful in WWE. Who’s to say if I would’ve ever even gotten a start in NXT or the main roster if it wasn’t for Jason? I just feel so fortunate that we meshed together so well. He’s another one of those guys like Otis that our mentalities are just so similar and we just resonate on the same levels when it comes to everything, I think it bled through in our tag team and that’s why the cohesiveness was always there.”
He continued, “Just speaking from a personal standpoint, he became one of my best friends throughout the process and still is. It’s unfortunate what happened with his injury, but you never say never. He’s working on it, he’s trying to get back, and who knows? A reunion is always something that I would never be against.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
Roman Reigns Says A WrestleMania 39 Match With The Rock “Makes Sense”
We might only just be starting the Road To WWE WrestleMania 37, but Roman Reigns already has one eye on WWE WrestleMania 39.
A match between Roman Reigns and The Rock is something that fans have wanted for a long time, with both men having discussed the fact that they’re open to the idea.
Originally, WWE WrestleMania 37 was set to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Hollywood this year, but that schedule has been changed due to COVID-19, and now the show will take place at Raymond James Stadium, which was the original site for WWE WrestleMania 36.
Because of that, WWE’s Hollywood WrestleMania won’t be taking place until WWE WrestleMania 39, and Roman believes that a match between him and The Rock would make sense at that show.
“We’ll go to Hollywood for [WrestleMania] 39, and I think it just makes sense,” Reigns said to Fox Sports 1. “He’s the biggest box office attraction for the big screen. So, to be able to take that and match it up with the biggest box office attraction in sports entertainment, I think some magic would be made.”
