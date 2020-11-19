The Undertaker Discusses Almost Fighting Shawn Michaels At WrestleMania 14

During a recent interview with the New York Post, The Undertaker recalled nearly having to fight Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14.

The Deadman started out by noting that he wasn’t a fan of Shawn Michaels early on in their careers, with ‘Taker finding him to be arrogant, which is something that has been well documented.

“Early on in my career and when Shawn was there, I didn’t care for Shawn personally,” Taker said. “I thought he was an arrogant little s–t. That being said, still no one I would rather get in the ring with it and work [with]. That’s just how good he is.”

His attitude backstage led to some people thinking that HBK wouldn’t drop the WWE Championship to Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14, and that led to Undertaker taking the situation into his own hands.

“Shawn, everyone knows the story, is supposed to drop the belt to Steve. Shawn was being Shawn in my opinion and like I didn’t know if he was gonna do it,” Taker said. “My intention was to make sure one way or another business was done that night.”

Finally, the Deadman discussed how he and Shawn spoke about the situation later on in life, and how he was prepared to smash him if he didn’t do the business right on the night.