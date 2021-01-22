Jon Moxley might be currently signed with AEW, but he was recently asked about whether he’d be open to a WWE return down the line.

Moxley had an incredible career with WWE, starting out as a member of The Shield as he went on to have great singles success as well, working as Dean Ambrose. He would win multiple titles from the WWE Intercontinental Championship to the WWE Championship.

When speaking via B/R AMA, Jon Moxley stated that he would never say never and that he did have a beneficial relationship with WWE.

“You gotta say never say never, because you don’t want to run back what you said years later because you don’t know what’ll happen. Just the creation of AEW was so vital to the wrestling industry, and that’s part of the reason why I’m so proud to be a part of it. I wouldn’t rule out ever doing business with them again, we had a mutually beneficial relationship for a long time.”

However, despite the fact that he wouldn’t rule out working with WWE again, he did state that it’s unlikely they’d ever be on the same page.

“If they called I would listen, but I highly doubt we would ever be on the same page. I’d be open to an idea. I don’t not like money. I got a kid on the way and gotta put it through college so ya know. I would take a phone call, but I highly doubt anything would materialize.”

While Moxley isn’t sure about working with WWE again, his wife, Renee Paquette will be working with the company again later this month in some capacity. While she is technically appearing for FOX, she will be returning to talk all things WWE as WWE Backstage returns for a special Royal Rumble episode, where she will be joined by Paige and Booker T.