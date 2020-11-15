The Undertaker Discusses Credibility Of World Champions In WWE

The Undertaker recently gave his honest thoughts on World Champions in WWE and how important it is for them to be credible.
The Deadman spoke with Yahoo!, where he spoke about whether or not he believes a World Champion needs to be someone big in terms of size and stature. The former World Champion made it clear that the most important element to him was whether or not they were believable inside the ring.
“It doesn’t necessarily have to be a big guy big guy, but we have stretched the realms of reality sometimes with some of our champions,” Undertaker began. “When you see some of the guys that they have to work with, it’s like, OK, I get it, we’re sports entertainment — BUT. My whole goal when I went to the ring, I don’t care if you’re smart, not smart, whatever, when I’m in the ring I want people thinking, ‘This dude’s legit.’ If I hit somebody, I want people in the front row going, ‘No, dude, he hit him. I don’t care what happened in the match before, he just lit him up. This is on.’ So it’s hard because we’re kind of starting to get a little bit of an influx of big guys, but it’s just kind of where– because there’s so much new talent, you can’t put the title on a guy just because he’s big and back in the day, man, we had tons of big guys that could go and could carry it and do that.”
“So it’s more of a guy that kind of fits in the middle of the road. A guy that you’ll believe working with a big guy but can also work with a little guy. But there are certain guys that have had — I won’t bring in names — but it’s just like, yeah, I just don’t buy it. I don’t buy this as my champion. It’s not any fault of their own, other than they’re physically not able to match up against certain people.”