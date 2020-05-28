The Undertaker Discusses His Bumps Against Goldberg

The Saudi Arabia match between The Undertaker and Goldberg was one that didn’t go down well and saw several very dangerous bumps take place from both men.

It’s a match that neither man was proud of and in the next episode of The Last Ride, the documentary series will take a look at the match in detail.

However, during a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, the Deadman spoke about the match and some of the bumps he took during it.

“Obviously, I’ve had a few recently. The bump that I had in Saudi when I was working with Goldberg, I think that one was a couple of inches from being catastrophic.” said the Undertaker. “The way I hit on that one, it kind of set out nerve impulses to all of my injuries at once. It was like an electrical charge went through my body.” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions.)