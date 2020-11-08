The Undertaker Discusses His Friendship With Paul Bearer

WWE provided a small teaser clip for The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer, with The Undertaker discussing their relationship and how he helped his character.

“We were just the best of friends. We were so opposite ends of the spectrum, Paul was Bearer had the creepy, squeaky, loud voice and then, I didn’t say much, but when I did it was low, slow. Paul could do the jist of the interviews and then I could come in at the end. It was such a contrast, it just worked out great.

“Then, of course, the urn came in. He’d lift the urn up and The Undertaker felt the power. It just happened so organically. I don’t think The Undertaker, I don’t know if it takes off at the speed that it doesn’t without a Paul Bearer.”